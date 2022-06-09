SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police have made two arrests after a shooting and stabbing in a San Jose library Monday, the San Jose Police Department announced Thursday.

Raul Hernandez, 20 and of San Jose, and an unnamed 14-year-old San Jose resident, were arrested at a residence on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive yesterday and both charged with attempted murder. Both will be facing gang enhancements; the 14-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and stabbing inside Hillview Public Library on the 1600 block of Hopkins Drive around 3:30 p.m. June 6, according to police. When they arrived, officers found an adult male with “at least one gunshot wound and one stab wound,” according to a press release.

Since it was determined to be a gang-related incident, Gang Investigations Unit and the Violent Crimes Enforcement Team detectives did the work of identifying suspects.