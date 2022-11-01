MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio.

Duran murder

Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving northbound on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when someone in another car shot and killed him.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 19-year-old Luis Gomez-Guerra was arrested for killing Duran.

Cossio murder

Cossio was walking through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue on July 19, 2021 when he was shot and killed. Cossio was 33 years old.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team arrested three people for his death. Ricardo Catalan-Murga, 18, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old were all arrested. The 17-year-old was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested.

Catalan-Murga and Gomez-Guerra were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and the two minors were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, MHPD said. All four were booked for murder and participation in a criminal street gang.