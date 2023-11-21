(BCN) — The Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday that two arrests have been made in connection with a fatal shooting from September. Tramonn Gray, 32, of Oakley, and Alonzo Dyer, 35, of Oakland, were arrested in connection with the killing of Wing Yin Wong on Sept. 15, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of 38th Avenue, where police believe Wong was hit by a stray bullet while in her residence as the alleged shooters targeted another vehicle. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, then transported Wong to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Gray and Dyer were arrested last Thursday. Additionally, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced it had filed charges against Gray and Dyer for their involvement in the homicide. Gray was charged with murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle, while Dyer was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

Lt. Bradley Baker, acting commander of the homicide section of the OPD, said at a press conference Tuesday that police believe at least three shooters were involved and that the investigation into others involved in the case is ongoing.

