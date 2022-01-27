Arrests made in sextuple San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose homicide detectives arrested several suspects this week in connection to a sextuple shooting that unfolded inside a restaurant.

The San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit conducted a large-scale operation Wednesday executing six search warrants at various locations throughout the city.



“During this homicide investigation it was discovered that one of the primary suspects, Raymond Araujo, was also involved in the selling and distribution of narcotics,” SJPD said.



Officers searched six locations and seized: one gallon of liquid meth, six pounds of cocaine, nearly four pounds of heroin, 30 fentanyl pills, one 9mm Glock handgun, one AR-15 rifle, and $175,000 in cash.

Seven suspects were arrested during the operation. Four were connected to the homicide and three were arrested on drug charges, according to police. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The homicide occurred on Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:40 p.m. at Nuevo Vallarta restaurant on South Capitol Avenue. Six men were shot by a unknown gunman. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. A second victim died at a hospital.

Four arrested suspects were identified by police Wednesday as Araujo, Andres Salas Campos, Oswaldo Varela, and Leticia Escalera.

Police did not release the names of suspects arrested on drug charges.

