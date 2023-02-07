Police are still looking for a fourth suspect: 39-year-old Louis Campos of Santa Rosa. (SRPD mugshot)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead.

The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street.

According to Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crime Team detectives, “It appears the victims were in an argument with an unknown number of suspects. The argument escalated to violence when the suspects began stabbing and shooting the victims.”

“Witnesses and evidence on the scene helped identify three possible suspects,” police wrote.

Hours later, a SWAT team found and arrested Richard Fabian Ponce, 25, of Windsor. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for homicide and attempted homicide.

The following day, 35-year-old Evelina Trujillo was arrested at her home on Martina Avenue in Santa Rosa. She is accused of accessory after the fact to homicide.

On Monday night, police nabbed a third suspect, Trujillo’s boyfriend. Police arrested Braulio Garcia III, 36, of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide.

“Garcia and Trujillo are boyfriend and girlfriend,” police said.

Detectives are still looking for a fourth suspect, 39-year-old Louis Campos of Santa Rosa, who remains at-large.

Anyone with information about Campos’ whereabouts is encouraged to call SRPD at 707-528-5222.

Police are still searching for 39-year-old Louis Campos of Santa Rosa. (SRPD mugshot)

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to Campos’ arrest.

VanDyke’s family described his death as senseless violence.

“Our niece Kelli … lost her young son Asante to a senseless, violent homicide. Asante was stabbed and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, leaving Kelli and his grandmother in complete horror and disbelief,” VanDyke’s family wrote on GoFundMe. “Asante was well liked in his community, loved photography and was exceptionally close to his mother and grandmother. He was a sweet soul.”

A second victim is still recovering in a hospital, and the third victim was released from the hospital, according to police.