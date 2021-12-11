Arson reported at UC Berkeley building: police

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: A lone pedestrian walks by Sather Gate on the U.C. Berkeley campus on July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, California. U.C. Berkeley announced plans on Tuesday to move to online education for the start of the school’s fall semester due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An unidentified suspect was seen setting fire to a building on UC Berkeley’s campus Saturday afternoon, according to campus police.

The suspect was described to be roughly a 6-foot tall woman with a thin build and black hair who was seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

She was wearing a purple jacket, black shorts, and boots, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Anthropology and Art Practice Building on the university’s campus.

