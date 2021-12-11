Arson reported at UC Berkeley building: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An unidentified suspect was seen setting fire to a building on UC Berkeley’s campus Saturday afternoon, according to campus police.
The suspect was described to be roughly a 6-foot tall woman with a thin build and black hair who was seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
She was wearing a purple jacket, black shorts, and boots, authorities said.
The incident happened at the Anthropology and Art Practice Building on the university’s campus.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.