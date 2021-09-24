Arson suspect arrested after allegedly setting East Bay fire

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department is reporting an arson suspect is in custody after allegedly starting a fire in an East Bay park.

A visitor to Wildcat Canyon Regional Park in Richmond saw the suspect setting fire to the grass. The visitor dumped water on the fire, stopping it from spreading, and later provided a description to authorities.

The suspect was quickly located, detained and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility and booked for arson.

Firefighters responded to the area to extinguish and monitor any smoldering grass.

Park officials asked the public to be extra vigilant about fire safety due to the extreme drought conditions California is facing.