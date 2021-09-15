Arson suspect arrested in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced that they have arrested a suspect who they say intentionally set a fire along a walking trail in Antioch.

In conjunction with the Antioch police department, 36-year-old Antioch resident William Melendez was arrested today on the 3500 block of Nightingale Drive on one count of arson of a structure or forest land.

Fire crews responded to a brush fire yesterday at around 2:30 p.m. on James Donlon Boulevard near G Street where Melendez was seen nearby and was detained.

Melendez’s initial story was that he had disposed of a lit cigarette that had accidentally started the fire that grew to five-feet-by-20-feet.

It was later determined by Con Fire investigators that there was no cigarette at the scene and the fire was started intentionally.

Melendez was arrested and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.