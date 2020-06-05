Arson suspected in San Jose grass fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – One person has bene taken into custody and possibly up to four people will be in custody by the end of Friday in connection with a grass fire that continues to burn this morning in San Jose.

The fire, which broke out Thursday, has since burned about 90 acres.

It started burning late last night right next to thousands of homes in the Colleen community.

At one point, people nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters were able to gain the upper hand in this fire and those people who evacuated have since been able to return to their homes.

At this time the fire does not pose a threat.

No major injuries are reported.

Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots but they anticipate to have the fire fully contained by end of day Friday.

At last check the fire is about 20% contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

