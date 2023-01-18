SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.

The DA announced that Gwin is facing a misdemeanor battery charge for the alleged “intentional and unlawful spraying of water on or around a woman experiencing homelessness.” Video of Gwin spraying water on a homeless woman sitting on the sidewalk circulated on social media not long after.

The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions. Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop – two wrongs do not make a right. SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins

Community members took to social media to share their distaste for what happened in the video, but it didn’t stay online. By Tuesday, the front glass door at the Foster Gwin gallery had been shattered.

Gwin’s actions and the video had an impact on other local business owners as well. Barbarossa Lounge, which can be seen in the background of the video, has faced negative Google reviews and much misdirected hate. The owners of Barbarossa Lounge clarified in a statement that they do not condone Gwin’s behavior. “Barbarossa is in no way connected to the inhumane actions portrayed on the video,” the statement reads.

Days later, another San Francisco art gallery was attacked, seemingly by mistake — the owners believe the assailants were targeting Gwin. “While we understand that there has been some confusion and misdirected anger towards us amongst the outrage, we want to clarify that we are not affiliated with Foster Gwin Gallery or its owner Collier Gwin,” the owners told KRON4.

In his first interview after the incident, with the San Francisco Chronicle, Gwin defended his actions, “She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me… at that point she was so out of control… I spray her with with the hose and say, ‘Move, move. I will help you.'”

After a meeting with community leaders, Gwin seemed to change his tune. “I’m deeply apologetic and abhorred when I watch that video. I completely broke,” he told ABC7 News. Gwin could face a $2,000 fine and up to six months in jail if convicted.