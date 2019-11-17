Artists share passion at San Mateo Harvest Festival

SAN MATEO (KRON) – This is the 47th year the Harvest Festival has been in the Bay and for the artists, it’s not just about selling their work but showing people their passion.

With each stroke of the brush she perfects her work of art.

Laura Rajner and her husband Jim started carving and decorating out-of-commission surfboards 6-years ago after he went through a triple bypass.

“The doctor reopened him up and pumped his heart to bring him back to life, they say when a person dies that something can happen in your brain and it can trigger something in your brain that hasn’t been used before,” Rajner said.

Live this morning at the San Mateo County Event Center for the 47th Annual @HarvestFestShow – Today’s the last day. Doors open up at 10am and show closes at 5pm pic.twitter.com/a931mDwRes — Christina Tetreault (@cetetreault) November 17, 2019

And for Laura’s husband, he focused in on creativity.

Now, the couple that has a second chance is giving a second life to these boards.

“He has 12 surfboards in the garage and he read it takes a million years to break down a surfboard so he just started carving them and as fast and he’d get one done the neighbors would buy them,” Rajner said.

They travel to over 40 shows a year, including the San Mateo Harvest Festival, sharing pieces of their hearts.

“We do this for a reason, it comes from our heart. You want to share it, you love what you do, you really want to share it. It’s important that people come out and buy from us, it’s made here its made in America,” Rajner said.

If you miss today’s event the Harvest Festival will be back in the Bay over Thanksgiving weekend just in time for Black Friday shopping.