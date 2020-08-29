A’s-Astros hold moment of silence before walking off field

HOUSTON, Tx. (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros will not play Friday night.

The two teams were out in their respective dugouts prior to the start of the game, stepped on the field and took off their caps for a moment of silence.

All players from both teams were wearing their #42 jerseys in honor of the late MLB legend Jackie Robinson.

Typically celebrated April 15, the anniversary of his MLB debut in 1947, Jackie Robinson Day is being celebrated Aug. 28 during the 2020 MLB season.

The teams held a moment of silence for 42 seconds before exiting the field.

The only thing left behind — a #42 jersey from each team, along with a Black Lives Matter shirt in the middle.

There will be a doubleheader Saturday for the A’s and the Astros. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m.

