(KRON) — An Oakland A’s fan group plans to hold a protest at the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle Tuesday night. The group, called Oakland 68s, will pass out cards that say “Sell the Athletics” and outline a protest slated to take place during the fifth inning of the game.

It is the latest protest organized by A’s fans after news broke in the spring that the team’s ownership intended to relocate the franchise to Las Vegas. On June 13, A’s fans drew national attention by packing the Coliseum for a “reverse boycott.”

The group met at a Seattle hotel at 2 p.m. before the game Tuesday. They passed out “Sell the Athletics” cards and implored people to wear “Sell” shirts.

In addition, the group plans to explain to fans why it believes A’s owner John Fisher should sell the team. There are currently ten members of the group, and they hope to recruit more.

“I think we’ve been planning this since two weeks ago, because we thought it would be a great opportunity to let (MLB commissioner Rob) Manfred hear our chants and voice our opinions on the situation,” said Jorge Leon, who is one of the people leading the protest.

The back of the cards being handed out describe a protest planned for the fifth inning of the game. They instruct fans to stand up for the first at-bat of the top of the fifth inning and to stay silent throughout the at-bat. After it ends, the card calls for “Sell the Team” chants to break out.

The protest will not be the first time A’s fans make noise during MLB’s All-Star week. When the A’s selected Grand Canyon shortstop Jacob Wilson with the No. 6 pick in Sunday’s MLB Draft, Manfred’s voice was drowned out by fans chanting, “Sell the Team.”

Leon says the end game for the group is for someone from the Bay Area to buy the team from Fisher.