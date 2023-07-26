SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For more than three decades, the Battle of the Bay has been a rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics, but Tuesday night’s game saw both teams uniting together in protest of the A’s moving to Las Vegas.

Oakland A’s fans protested the team’s move with “Sell the Team” chants and shirts during the fifth inning. Many fans want Oakland Athletics Owner John Fischer to sell the team instead of moving the team to another city.

Rosalind Williams grew up going to A’s games in Oakland and missed work on Tuesday to watch the Battle of the Bay series. “I’m willing to lose a day’s pay to see this team,” Williams said.

Many fans worry this series between the two teams will no longer happen if the team moves to Las Vegas. “Everybody knows that it’s a beautiful part of A’s and Giants history. We can’t just let it die,” said Hal the Hot Dog Guy.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Battle of the Bay series continues Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.