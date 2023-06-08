OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Die-hard Oakland A’s fans are organizing a reverse boycott at the Oakland Coliseum next Tuesday, July 13 to protest efforts to move the team to Las Vegas, according to a Twitter page called Oakland Rooted.

The group is fighting to keep the A’s in Oakland. On April 13 the fans decided to organize the “HERE WE ARE” reverse boycott for the game on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They asked loyal A’s fans to join them at the Coliseum with signs and shirts to express their frustration with ownership. Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan expressed support for the protest in a post on Twitter.

“Thank you to the fans and all those helping to organize the #ReverseBoycott to come to the Coliseum on June 13 and show up with respect for ourselves and for one another.” Kaplan also mentioned staying in Oakland and building a new stadium would be much cheaper than relocating the team to Vegas.