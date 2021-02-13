As Lunar New Year begins, Bay Area ramps up security

OAKLAND (KRON) – New video shows fireworks lighting up the sky in San Francisco celebrating the Lunar New Year, the year of the Ox.

The beginning of the Lunar New Year holds a lot of significance across the Bay Area.

It’s considered a day to start fresh and spend time with loved ones in hopes of good things to come.

But on this New Year, the atmosphere is different.

Police in the Bay Area increased patrols after several violent attacks on older Asians.

As a result, a multi-racial interfaith coalition is hosting a pair of vigils called “Love our people, heal our communities.”

The first begins today at Clinton Park in Little Saigon.

Tomorrow’s vigil will be held at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza.