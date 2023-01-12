(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday morning and lasting through Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Bay Area and parts of Central California starting Saturday and lasting through Monday. (NWS)

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable predicts the rain will begin Friday around mid-morning and get heavier by Friday afternoon. The storm is not supposed to break until next Tuesday afternoon.

Rain totals for Friday could surpass 1.5 inches in the North Bay and are expected to be above .6 inches in San Francisco, the Peninsula and the East Bay, Shrable said.

NWS puts Saturday’s rain totals at 1 to 2 inches in the North Bay, 1 to 1.5 inches in San Francisco and the East Bay, and .5 to 1 inch in the South Bay. And from Sunday to Monday, NWS predicts rain totals to be between 1 and 1.5 inches in the North Bay and .5 to 1 inch in San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay.

This could put accumulated rainfall totals from Friday through Monday anywhere from 3 to 6 inches in the North Bay, and 2 to 3 inches in San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay, according to NWS

Accumulated rain totals from Friday through Monday. (NWS)

Rain totals from storm on Saturday. (NWS)

Rain totals from storm on Sunday to Monday. (NWS)

With power outages, road closures and flooding likely, here are some things you can do to prepare for this next storm:

Stay informed. Stay tuned into local news or weather alert services so you know about road closures, flood advisories and other weather alerts.

Stock your house. Fill any prescriptions ahead of time, stock up on essential toiletries and stock your food pantries. Also, buy bottled water and consider freezing some of it to prevent food spoilage in case of a power outage.

Have an emergency kit ready which includes at least flashlights, extra batteries and candles and matches.

Charge cell phones and have a generator ready. Note: running generators inside can be dangerous. Generators give off noxious fumes that can cause carbon monoxide poisoning or death. Always operate your generator outside and at least 20 feet away from occupied buildings.

Ready your car and slow down. Get brakes, windshield wipers and oil checked. With snow hitting the Sierras, have chains handy if you plan to drive in snow country. Give yourself extra time when traveling and always follow the post speed limit. Avoid travel if you can and do not drive through any areas experiencing flooding.

Prepare your property. Secure any outdoor furniture and make sure storm drains are clear to prevent excess flooding. Try and waterproof doors and windows.

In case of a power outage, stay away from downed powerlines and call PG&E power information line at 1-800-743-5002.