As protests remain mostly peaceful, Walnut Creek considers extending curfew

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of people gathered in Walnut Creek Monday night for what started and mostly remained as a peaceful protest.

There is some vandalism in the city, but not as much compared to Sunday night.

At Civic Park, people held signs and chanted for justice for George Floyd.

But then, things went south later in the afternoon.

The curfew changed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – it was announced on Twitter at 2:33 p.m. and the protest started around 3 p.m. so some weren’t aware of the change.

People became angry and refused to leave.

Police say a group of protesters marched out onto Highway 680 and blocked all lanes of northbound traffic, vandalizing some cars.

CHP officers responded with other agencies deploying gas to disperse the crowd, then several people were arrested.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

Another group refused to leave N. Broadway and Civic Drive despite being warned to leave the area.

Gas was also deployed there after windows of a nearby business were broken.

Police say protesters threw rocks and bottles at officers, but protesters on Twitter say they held their hands up in surrender.

More arrests were made, but police are not giving an exact number at htis time.

The curfew is in effect again tonight starting at 8 p.m.

However, this morning the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will be voting on a countywide curfew due to civil unrest.

