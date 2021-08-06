A’s Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games after positive PED test

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano has been suspended for 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy.

Laureano reportedly tested positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

MLB announced Friday Laureano will serve an 80-game suspension without pay.

Laureano issued a statement which was posted by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

“I would never knowingly ingest any banned substance and put the game that I’ve loved all my life at risk. When I found out that I tested positive for nandrolone, I was shocked,” the statement read in part. “I take great care of my body and have an extremely regimented diet. Based on the minuscule amount that was briefly in my body, I’ve learned that it is likely that it was contamination of something I ingested.”

“All my athletic success has come from my hard work, focus and dedication to the game,” the statement continued. “I’d like to apologize for the distraction that this might cause my teammates, Billy Beane, David Forst, and the entire Oakland organization, community, and fan base.”

“I am devastated. Anyone who truly knows me as a person knows how much I love the game and that I would never intentionally do something like this.”

The A’s also released a brief statement addressing the matter.

“The A’s were disappointed to learn of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Ramón back after the discipline has been served.”

No other details were immediately available.