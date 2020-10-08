A’s season ends with 11-6 loss to Astros

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Chad Pinder #18, Marcus Semien #10, Matt Olson #28 and Tommy La Stella #3 of the Oakland Athletics look on during a pitching change against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Despite an impressive season by the Oakland Athletics, the Houston Astros ended it Thursday with an 11-6 win over the A’s.

Both teams each hit 12 home runs during the series, the most in Division Series history.

FINAL: Astros 11, A's 6



We faced adversity, kept our heads up, and rallied together. #RepTheTown — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 8, 2020

The Astros will advance to their fourth consecutive ALCS.

This story will be updated

Latest Sports News