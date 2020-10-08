A’s season ends with 11-6 loss to Astros

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Despite an impressive season by the Oakland Athletics, the Houston Astros ended it Thursday with an 11-6 win over the A’s.
Both teams each hit 12 home runs during the series, the most in Division Series history.
The Astros will advance to their fourth consecutive ALCS.
This story will be updated
