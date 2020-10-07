A’s stay alive in ALDS, beat Astros 9-7

HOUSTON, Texas (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics were able to hang on Wednesday, beating the Houston Astros 9-7.
The A’s hit 5 homeruns to stay alive and come back in the ALDS.
Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday at 12:35 p.m. Houston leads the series 2-1.
