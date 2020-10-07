A’s stay alive in ALDS, beat Astros 9-7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Liam Hendriks #16 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates a 9-7 win against the Houston Astros in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics were able to hang on Wednesday, beating the Houston Astros 9-7.

The A’s hit 5 homeruns to stay alive and come back in the ALDS.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday at 12:35 p.m. Houston leads the series 2-1.

