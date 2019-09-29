OAKLAND (KRON) — Home sweet home.
Ramon Laureano hit a solo homerun in the third to secure home-field advantage for the A’s.
The Oakland Athletics will play the wild-card game on their own turf.
The Oakland Coliseum will host the matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The A’s are now 18-7 in September.
- A’s will host wild-card game following win over Mariners
- Border agents use skill, technology to stop fugitives, migrants with criminal records
- Morgan Hill pumpkin patch increases security presence amid mass shootings
- Tornado warning issued north of Davis
- Del Rio residents on the Rio Grande say they feel safe, despite no border wall