A’s will host wild-card game following win over Mariners

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 27: Oakland Athletics players celebrate clinching a wild card spot after the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Home sweet home.

Ramon Laureano hit a solo homerun in the third to secure home-field advantage for the A’s.

The Oakland Athletics will play the wild-card game on their own turf.

The Oakland Coliseum will host the matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The A’s are now 18-7 in September.