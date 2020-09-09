Ash-filled skies: Poor air quality in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ash in the air and all over everything in the Bay Area is a concern for air quality Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said while larger particles of ash are falling to the ground — it’s what you’re seeing on your cars and mailboxes — smaller particles of ash are suspended in the air.

“Suspended smoke will descend closer to the surface and could lead to darker skies and worsening air quality today,” NWS tweeted.

N95 masks can protect people who must be outside from breathing in smoke, Dr. Catherine Forest told KRON4.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable goes into detail about the current air quality conditions:

