Asian American organizations in Bay Area demand action against violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Members of Asian-American organizations in the Bay Area have banned together to call for an end to violence targeting their community after a series of attacks.

The organizers are making demands of city leaders to keep their community safe.

“We are Asian American organizations from San Francisco and Oakland who are here to hold the pain and fear of our community in the wake of recent incidents of violence and to demand action,” Cynthia Choi, with Chinese for Affirmative Action, said.

Action from city leaders to put a stop to a wave of violent incidents occurring to Asian Americans in the Bay Area.

Several Asian American organizations held a press conference to highlight the problem and demand these solutions.

“The city of San Francisco and Oakland need to increase long term community-centered investments that address the current harm and causes through three things. 1. Reassure all victims and services of all backgrounds receive full support services so they can recover and heal. 2. Expand intervention and prevention-based programs. Like our community ambassador programs in San Francisco and Oakland,” Lai Wa Wu, with Chinese Progressive Association, said.

According to the Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate reporting center last year, there were close to 3,000 hate incidents against their community nationwide. Here locally:

“The incidents that have occurred in the greater bay area is roughly over 700,” Choi said.

Newly sworn-in Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says his officer arrested a suspect allegedly connected to 3 crimes against Asian community members.

“Our officers hit the ground, had relentless follow up and made the arrest of the suspect. I am going to commit to being out there in the community, to showing myself visually,” Chief Armstrong said.

However, something more long-term like foot-patrol officers is what these folks are looking for.

“In Oakland, we’re renewing the budget cycle this summer but for the rest of the fiscal year we have been told that they will not be brought back which is very disappointing,” Alvina Wong, with the Asian Pacific Environmental Network, said.