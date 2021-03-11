Homicide investigation: Asian man shot and killed in San Jose

Police said they are not investigating this as a hate crime incident.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose are asking for help in a homicide investigation.

The police department said a Vietnamese man was shot and killed early morning on March 5 on Glen Keats Ct.

Related Content Roof-hopping burglar dies after getting stuck between buildings in San Francisco

Officers need tips to identify a vehicle caught on camera. It appears to be a silver sedan.

2/2 Please contact Detective Sergeant Miri or Detective Reckas with our Homicide Unit:



408-277-5283 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 11, 2021

The homicide is not being investigated as a hate crime at this time.

Police said on Thursday they will release more information.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

This story will be updated.