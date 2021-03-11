Homicide investigation: Asian man shot and killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose are asking for help in a homicide investigation.
The police department said a Vietnamese man was shot and killed early morning on March 5 on Glen Keats Ct.
Officers need tips to identify a vehicle caught on camera. It appears to be a silver sedan.
The homicide is not being investigated as a hate crime at this time.
Police said on Thursday they will release more information.
A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
This story will be updated.