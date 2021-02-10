Asian man robbed at bank in San Leandro in latest racial attack

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Leandro are still looking for the people involved in the attack and robbery of an Asian man.

It happened at a Bank of America.

Witnesses say a man was trying to deposit money when he was violently shoved and robbed. In the video he’s seen sitting on the ground — apparently robbed of thousands of dollars.

This is just the latest in a disturbing string of attacks against the Asian community in the Bay Area.

It’s been happening predominantly in Oakland and San Francisco.

Now people across the country are taking notice to this violence, including President Biden.

There are around ten volunteer groups taking matters into their own hands to provide patrols in communities like Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Video captured there on Sunday shows people pushing a 71-year-old woman to the ground and robbing her.

A week ago, a 91-year-old man was walking in Chinatown when police say 28-year-old Yahya Muslim shoved the victim to the ground.

There is a group called Compassion in Oakland with already more than 160 people volunteering to help keep Oakland Chinatown residents keep safe by helping them when they run errands or close their shops.

Meanwhile representatives from a national grassroots movement called Asians with Attitudes are already in action. Group members foot patrolled the area on Monday.

Police are still investigating the latest attack in San Leandro, looking at security footage and talking to witnesses.