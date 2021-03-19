Asian man severely beaten in San Francisco speaks out

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Asian man severely beaten on San Francisco’s Market Street this week is speaking out.

It’s one of several violent attacks on Asian Americans that is generating outrage.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly spoke to the man about his horrifying experience.

“He beat me so bad.”

The 59-year-old Vallejo man’s injuries are starting to improve slightly after the assault.

Photos show how he looked soon after the vicious beating. His eyes were blackened and swollen shut, after what what police are calling unprovoked attack.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the travel agent was walking on Market Street at New Montgomery on his lunch break on his first day back at the office after working remotely during the pandemic — when he was jumped from behind.

Police say the person who did this had just slashed the face a 64-year-old white man at the 16th Street BART Station just a half hour before.

The next day, police arrested 32-year-old Jorge Devis-Milton. He has been charged with six felonies including aggravated mayhem.

Yu Chang Who is of Chinese and Filipino heritage, making him one of the latest victim of several high profile attacks on Asian Americans.

Tuesday, eight people, mostly Asian women, were gunned down near Atlanta. And there have been several violent even deadly attacks on Asian seniors in the Bay Area.

Yu Chang on Friday made a plea for peace.

The alleged attacker is in custody. He is set to be arraigned Monday morning.