Asian woman who fought off attacker to donate $900K raised back to her community

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A 75-year-old woman who was attacked in San Francisco last week and managed to fight off her attacker is donating the money raised for her back to the Asian community.

Her grandson started the fundraiser with a goal of $50,000 to help pay her medical bills.

Less than a week later, more than $900,000 has been raised.

With people donating way more money than she needed, she says she now plans on donating the rest to help fight Asian hate crimes.

Around 10 a.m. on March 17, the victim, Xiao Zhen Zie, was with an elderly man waiting to cross the street near 7th and Market.

That is when 39-year-old Steven Jenkins approached them and assaulted the man. Jenkins then punched Zie.

The two were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jenkins was arrested and booked on two charges of assault and two charges of elder abuse.