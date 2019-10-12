Aspirin: The heart attack wonder medicine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re having back pain, nausea, vomiting, or shortness of breath, what would you do? Health expert, KarenOwoc, has some life-saving tips.
Back pain, nausea, vomiting, or shortness of breath are all symptoms of a heart attack. It’s critical to try to STOP it.
- Aspirin can stop a heart attack. A heart attack, or myocardialinfarction (MI), is permanent damage to the heart muscle.
- Most heart attacks develop when a cholesterol-laden plaque in a coronary artery ruptures. Plaque deposits are hard on the outside and when this outer shell ruptures(cracks), platelets rush to the area in an effort to‘ patch’ the ruptured area.
- Platelets are disc-shaped particles in the blood that aid in clotting. Aspirin, an anti-platelet, helps inhibit platelet activity. A clot grows minute by minute!
As a clot grows, it blocks an artery.
- When the artery is completely blocked, cardiac tissue dies from the lack of blood supply and you have a heart attack.
But aspirin can help stop the platelets from forming a larger clot if you take the aspirin BEFORE the clot gets too big.
Time is of the essence, so it’s critical to know how the aspirin works the fastest.