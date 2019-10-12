Aspirin: The heart attack wonder medicine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re having back pain, nausea, vomiting, or shortness of breath, what would you do? Health expert, KarenOwoc, has some life-saving tips.

Back pain, nausea, vomiting, or shortness of breath are all symptoms of a heart attack. It’s critical to try to STOP it.

Aspirin can stop a heart attack. A heart attack, or myocardialinfarction (MI), is permanent damage to the heart muscle.

Most heart attacks develop when a cholesterol-laden plaque in a coronary artery ruptures. Plaque deposits are hard on the outside and when this outer shell ruptures(cracks), platelets rush to the area in an effort to‘ patch’ the ruptured area.

Platelets are disc-shaped particles in the blood that aid in clotting. Aspirin, an anti-platelet, helps inhibit platelet activity. A clot grows minute by minute!

As a clot grows, it blocks an artery.

When the artery is completely blocked, cardiac tissue dies from the lack of blood supply and you have a heart attack.

But aspirin can help stop the platelets from forming a larger clot if you take the aspirin BEFORE the clot gets too big.

Time is of the essence, so it’s critical to know how the aspirin works the fastest.