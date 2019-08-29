Assault suspect in violent attack denied bail

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man accused in a violent attack on a woman outside her condo in San Francisco has been denied bail and is being kept in custody, a judge announced Thursday.

A new judge oversaw the bailing hearing for 25-year-old Austin James Vincent Thursday.

It was possible that Vincent could be released from jail as new charges filed against him dating back to an attack in February are in the process of being dropped.

This comes after his public defender was able to confirm he was in Los Angeles during the time, saying he has been misidentified as the suspect.

The District Attorney’s plan is to argue against his release since he is still on the hook for the attack of a woman outside her condo.

The 25-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges involving the attack that was caught on camera and garnered nationwide attention.

Judge Van Aken caused some controversy and anger from people across the city for releasing him after that attack.

The judge said in previous court hearings that Vincent has followed all of her orders, including participating in a supporting program, living in temporary housing since he’s homeless, and wearing an ankle monitor.

The organization Safe Embarcadero For All has consistently been speaking out against the judge’s decision to release him – and they stand by that as he could be released yet again today.

It was after Vincent’s mugshot aired on the news that victims came forward saying he attacked them too back in February, but again his public defender has been proving that wasn’t him – and that’s why he could have been released.

