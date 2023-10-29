SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to a report of an assault in San Francisco on Sunday evening, the San Francisco Police Department said. Around 5:52 p.m., police arrived on the 600 block of Filbert Street.

Police located the suspect and tried to detain him. However, he was able to escape and fled in a vehicle.

SFPD officers then initiated a pursuit. Police said the suspect threw “suspicious devices” out of the car window towards the officers in pursuit. No injuries were reported by SFPD.

Once the pursuit continued onto the freeway, California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase. The pursuit eventually came to an end in Martinez where CHP officers arrested the suspect.

The distance from San Francisco to Martinez is approximately 35 miles, which includes the Bay Bridge.

The suspect also threw unknown objects out of the vehicle in the area of 8th and Mission streets, according to SFPD. The public was asked to avoid that area and the 1500 block of Jones Street.

The identity of the suspect was not disclosed by authorities.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

Bay City News contributed to this report.