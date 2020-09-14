Assembly Member Kansen Chu hosting free multilingual emergency preparedness training

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — In an effort to equip residents with helpful information ahead of an emergency or natural disaster — starting Monday Assemblymember Kansen Chu is hosting a series of free online emergency preparedness training in multiple languages.

“Being prepared is the key to protecting yourself and your loved ones during an emergency,” said Assembly member Kansen Chu (D-Milpitas).

“September is National Preparedness Month, and I want to provide the community with the tools to stay safe.”

In partnership with California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), Listos California for ALL and The Center on Disability at the Public Health Institute is hosting a one-hour training covering several steps to prepare for emergencies or disasters.

Actions you need to take now

How to protect yourself, your family and community

How to prepare and use emergency kit

The training is funded by Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature appropriated $50 million for the California for All Emergency Preparedness Campaign — a disaster-preparedness initiative housed at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The Listos California campaign is a statewide effort to boost disaster preparedness by engaging over one million of the state’s most vulnerable residents by connecting them with the resources needed to be prepared in an event of an emergency.

The training will be available on Zoom, phone and Facebook live.

Dates:

Monday, September 14 — 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. (English).

Monday, September 14 — 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. (Spanish).

Tuesday, September 15 — 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Mandarin).

Zoom

English — Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82780613856

Webinar ID: 827 8061 3856

Phone: +1-669-900-9128

Spanish — Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82761868821

Webinar ID: 827 6186 8821

Phone: +1-669-900-9128

Mandarin — Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86548366802

Webinar ID: 865 4836 6802

Phone: +1-669-9128

Facebook Live: Do not need a Facebook account to watch events.