SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For San Franciscans who love to party until dawn, a vote by the California State Assembly on Wednesday was a party pooper.

SB 930, a bill that would allow San Francisco, Palm Springs, and West Hollywood to extend sales of alcohol at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants to as late as 4 a.m. on weekends and 3 a.m. during the week, was rejected by the assembly.

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) released the following statement after the vote:

“Senate Bill 930 is a limited pilot program to allow 3 cities — each of which asked to be included — to work with local stakeholders, including law enforcement, to decide locally whether to extend nightlife hours. SB 930 is a local control bill that lets cities decide what nightlife works best for their communities and small businesses. We are disappointed that SB 930 came up short on votes today on the Assembly floor after a series of misleading speeches by members representing areas that would not have been impacted by the bill,” Wiener and Haney wrote.

Wiener said the bill was intended to help bar owners gain back profits lost during the COVID pandemic.

The end of alcohol service, commonly referred to as a bar’s “last call,” vary dramatically from state to state. Maine has last call at 1 a.m., while Nevada allows for the sale of alcohol 24-hours a day.

The California Association of Highway Patrolmen spoke out against San Francisco extending its “last call,” writing, “With bars closing near the (morning) commute hour, there will be more drivers on the road and the likelihood of drunk driving accidents will increase substantially.”