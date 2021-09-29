Assemblymember David Chiu becomes first Asian American San Francisco city attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday Assemblymember David Chiu will replace 20-year incumbent Dennis Herrera to be the next San Francisco city attorney, the mayor’s office said in a press release.

Chiu, the son of immigrant parents, will be San Francisco’s first Asian American city attorney.

“David Chiu has the vision, integrity, and experience,” Breed tweeted Wednesday. “I know he will continue to fight for the people in our community who are in need. I am confident that the City Attorney’s Office will be in good hands for years to come.”

Chiu has been working at the state level, representing California’s 17th Assembly District since 2014, the release said. Although, he worked for the state, his district oversees the eastern portions of San Francisco.

He will be be no stranger to San Francisco.

The release said Chiu fought for legislation to expand rights for women, immigrants and LGBTQ+ Californians. He also played a significant role in the largest expansion of California tenants’ rights in decades.

Once Chiu begins his tenure as city attorney, Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold a special election within 140 days to fill the vacant Assembly District 17 seat.

Herrera will be the new general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission starting on Nov. 1.