Assistance center open in Healdsburg to help those impacted by Kincade Fire, power shutoffs

HEALDSBURG (KRON) – The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County is now at 80-percent containment and as the danger passes the long slow process of getting back to normal has begun for many in the area.

A local assistance center has been set up in Healdsburg to help those who were impacted by the recent fire and power outages.

Dozens of government agencies, non-profits, and insurance companies were also there to offer assistance and answer questions big and small.

Officials with the Department of Health, the California DMV, Cal OES, the Contractor’s State License Board, the Red Cross, insurance companies, Salvation Army, and the United Way were all there to assist residents.

The Permit Sonoma was there to help people get started with the permit process.

A lot of folks have been waiting in line for hours.

“We are hoping to replenish food, get the services that we need. I personally, have breast cancer so I have not only been having that expense but added on this evacuation and trying to recoup what we lost. We are low income like a lot of people out here. We just don’t have the money to restock,” Meagan Notestine said.

The assistance center will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It could possibly be open longer if there is still a need.

Also, immigration status is not being considered when folks come in for help.