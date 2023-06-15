(KRON) — Another business has been targeted in a series of LGBTQ+ vandalisms in Santa Rosa.

Video above shows a group of individuals vandalizing a sign at the Astro Motel that was put up to celebrate Pride Month. The sign, a rainbow-colored “A,” was painted over by the individuals in the parking lot.

A spokesperson for the Astro Motel says they will continue to clean up any vandalism and express what they believe in and want to support.

Within the last week, several other Santa Rosa businesses that were LQBTQ+ owned or have shown their support for the LGBTQ+ community were defaced with stickers that promoted hateful speech.