(KRON) — A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with an East Bay jewelry heist that happened in March, the San Ramon Police Department said.

John Ioane Tupou, 30, was arrested Tuesday by San Ramon police, the Oakland Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. All five people charged for the robbery are now behind bars.

On March 17, 2023, $1.1 million in jewelry and watches were stolen from Heller Jewelers in San Ramon, according to the United States Department of Justice. Armed and masked robbers carried out the heist as bystanders fled.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspects scoped out the store at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd Suite 1506 a week before the robbery and returned on March 17 to commit it. Eleven people took part in the crime.

Police shared images (below) of law enforcement making the arrest and some of the goods that were stolen.

Sunia Mafileo Faavesi, 30, Ryan Kentrell Montgomery, 35, Paul Christopher Tonga, 33, and Kyle Vehikite, 34, were arrested on July 26. Investigators identified one of the suspects using GPS information coming from a stolen Rolex, per the complaint.