FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at the west end of Stevenson Blvd. in Fremont Tuesday evening.

Police Activity – We are working an Officer Involved Shooting at the west end of Stevenson Blvd. The scene is still active and officers are searching the area for at least one armed suspect who is on foot. Several roads in the area of Stevenson/Boyce are closed. pic.twitter.com/RFoF6LEUBt — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 10, 2021

According to Fremont police, the scene is still active and officers are searching for at least one armed person.

Several roads in the area of Stevenson and Boyce are closed.

This story is breaking. We will continue to make updates.