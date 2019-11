OAKLAND (KRON) – At least one person was arrested over the weekend for participating in an illegal sideshow.

One car was towed and the driver was arrested for doing donuts.

It happened near 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

Another car was towed later.

Several other people were detained after they allegedly threw a bottle at police officers.

This comes as Oakland police announce they are increasing enforcement and patrol for illegal sideshow activity.

