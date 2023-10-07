(BCN) — At least one was killed in a traffic collision in U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. A silver Toyota Sienna and a SUV collided around 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 101 near the Hellyer Avenue offramp, according to the CHP.

The collision sent the SUV to the right hand shoulder of the highway, over the guardrail, the CHP said. Around 3:50 a.m., officers confirmed a fatality and asked for the coroner, according to the CHP.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.