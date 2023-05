(BCN) — A fatal crash took place on northbound state Highway 29 in Napa County early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 29 in the vicinity of Mee Lane and the first reports of the crash came in around 1:58 a.m., the CHP said.

The crash initially closed the roadway, according to the CHP, but the roadway has since reopened.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.