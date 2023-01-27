ALAMEDA (BCN) — At least one person died in a two-alarm fire Friday morning in Alameda, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau and the Alameda Fire Department.

Crews responded at 6:15 a.m. to the fire in a two-story home at 415 Central Ave.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived, fire spokesperson Kevin Tidwell said.

Crews rescued one person, provided advanced life support and took the person to a hospital.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes, Tidwell said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.