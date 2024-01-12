(KRON) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Richmond on Friday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

The Richmond Fire Department received a call reporting the crash at 7:16 a.m. The Richmond Police Department also received several calls regarding the crash and is also on the scene.

The crash involved just one vehicle and speed appeared to be a factor, according to Richmond PD Lt. Donald Patchin.

Video from the scene showed that the vehicle may have struck a tree before splitting into three pieces. A portion of the car was up against a tree.

One person KRON4 spoke to said it was not uncommon for cars to speed on Carlson.

Officers say they expect to be on the scene for several hours and that Carlson at Florida will remain closed for the time being.

Bay City News contributed to this report.