SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews contained a house fire Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, and officials said that it is unknown how many were displaced.

The 1-alarm fire was caused by either an oven or stove, officials said. The fire happened in the West Portal neighborhood at 279 Vicente Street.

The public was asked to avoid the area. SFFD first tweeted about the fire at 4 p.m. At 4:03 p.m., they tweeted that the fire was contained.