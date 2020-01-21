1 hurt in shooting near Walnut Creek BART station

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Police in Walnut Creek are investigating a shooting near the BART station Monday night.

It happened about half a mile from the BART station at the intersection of Riviera Drive and Parkside Drive.

Those roads were closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

KRON4 has reached out to Walnut Creek police to see if they are still looking for the shooter and has yet to hear back.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: