OAKLAND (KRON) – At least one person was injured when a train and a railroad vehicle had an accident in Oakland, near 50th Avenue, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department midday Friday.

The accident happened near 50th Avenue in east Oakland. Rail traffic has stopped in both directions.

Advisory: Multiple Crews are currently on scene of a Train vs Railroad Vehicle accident near 50th Ave in East Oakland. As of now, there is at least one injured patient. Rail traffic is stopped in both directions. More details to come. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) July 15, 2022

The department promises more details will be released later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.