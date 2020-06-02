At least $10,000 worth of product stolen from San Francisco cannabis store

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In what started out as peaceful protests became riots and looting across San Francisco.

California Street Cannabis was robbed and looted late Saturday night.

Owner Drakari Donaldson estimates at least $10,000 worth of product was stolen.

“It is devastating and it is a huge blow. We are not the only businesses that got robbed but I still really understand why it is black owned businesses that are being targeted and affected by situations like this,” Donaldson said.

June 1 was supposed to be the day that Donaldson and his partners launched the Compassion Program where he planned to donate product to HIV positive and low income San Francisco residents but the robbery has put that program on pause.

“I honestly think that there are a bunch of people who wanted to take advantage of the situation and go and rob businesses. It’s disgraceful honestly,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson says the unrest that we are seeing throughout the city right now could have all been avoided.

“I know that this is all institutionalized over centuries. This is the only way we know how to be heard. My thing is that it has to happen that way. It has taken this severity for this to be heard and even now there hasn’t been any action against it,” Donaldson said.

Latest Stories: