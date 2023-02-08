SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several people in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood who had their cars parked along the same stretch of a street woke up Monday morning to discover their cars had been broken into overnight.

The break-ins occurred along Bay Street between Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue just steps away from a San Francisco high school. Video shared with KRON4 shows at least a dozen cars with their passenger side windows smashed in.

“It’s just a bummer when it happens, you know. You get up early and going to work in the morning and your car window is smashed,” said Hannah Zodikoff, Russian Hill resident.

Zodikoff said this is her second window replacement in the last year. Knowing the risks of city parking, she left nothing behind in her car but still had to clean up the mess.

“It just sucks when there wasn’t anything in your car and then you got to pay for a new window,” said Zodikoff.

Frank McMann was one of the lucky people who did not have his car broken into. “I think maybe whoever is doing this is a bunch of punks,” said McMann.

The break-in of almost a dozen cars marks the second time in the last month that residents in San Francisco’s District 2 have seen a large number of car break-ins all at once.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani told KRON4 the break-in problems persist in the city because “SFPD is experiencing an unprecedented staffing crisis and we need more officers.”

The supervisor said in the meantime, she will continue to work with police on prevention efforts. The break-ins are leaving some residents feeling hopeless about street parking.

“There’s not enough being done. I don’t know what could be done to stop it,” said Zodikoff.

Supervisor Stefani told KRON4 she has scheduled a hearing on officer staffing and recruitment later this month. Police staffing shortages have been a shared concern on the Board of Supervisors.