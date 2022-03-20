OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a weekend of violence in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department says the latest death happened Saturday night around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue. They say a man died on scene as a result of his injuries from a gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, hours earlier, another man died from an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

That was following a sideshow where up to 600 cars were involved, blocking roadways and clogging the intersection of 42nd Avenue and I-880.

A dangerous weekend in Oakland that turned deadly.

Cell phone video captured hundreds of cars and participants at a sideshow near 42nd Avenue and I-880.

Oakland police say they responded to the sideshow before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

About 600 cars were involved, blocking traffic and making it more difficult for police to access the area.

When they arrived, OPD says they found a victim suffering from massive trauma and an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers say he later died at the hospital.

“Too often when we talk to folks who participate in these sideshows they say ‘hey it’s just kids having fun,”’ said Oakland city councilmember Loren Taylor. “Unfortunately, it’s not just kids having fun when you end up losing lives in the process, when gun violence erupts afterwards and we need to put an end to this. I would say reckless activity that puts people’s lives in danger.”

Taylor represents District 6 in Oakland.

He says they see this violence too often and people need to be held accountable.

“I know we’re dealing with people who are in pain, hurting and because they don’t value their own lives they are putting others’ lives in danger and that’s frankly not acceptable,” Taylor said.

Officers say they’re investigating two additional shootings at that sideshow where both victims — one from Vallejo and another from Concord — went to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, just hours later at 8 p.m. Saturday night more gunfire erupted at another, unrelated scene near the 1400 block of 18th Avenue.

Oakland police say they found a man who was shot and died on scene.

“We have to continue in investing in ways of holding the line, keeping folks accountable while also investing in people, so they know that there is something more to aspire to so they make different decisions when it comes to pulling a trigger or not,” Taylor said.

Taylor says the city is also cracking down on sideshows in several ways.

He says police are being proactive about impounding cars involved, and the city is making design changes to its street to curtail sideshow activity.

Police have not released the names of the victims yet but are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.