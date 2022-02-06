At least 2 injured after crash involving CHP car on Bay Bridge: authorities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — At least two people were injured following a crash involving a California Highway Patrol car on the Bay Bridge Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the east lanes of I-80 near the toll plaza.

Lanes 1 to 3 on the freeway will be closed as authorities investigate, officials said.

The identity of who was injured was not revealed as well as how severe the injuries are.

There are seven CHP units at the scene, according to CHP.

It is not clear if the CHP officer inside the car involved in the crash was injured.

Citizen App video shows a glimpse of the scene on the bridge.

This is a developing story. KRON4 will update as more information is released.